Heading to a summer wedding with nothing to wear? Us Weekly Fashion Director Sasha Charnin Morrison is solving dress dilemmas for three types of bridal fetes: Beach, cocktail or black tie.

Among Morrison's favorite go-to pieces for a cocktail ceremony? Rachel Gilbert's $660 silk and hand-hewn silver Scala dress.

"You could wear this to anything, so if you bought this, you would wear it again and again," Morrison explains. "It can go almost from day to night. All you need to add is a pretty heel and a few accessories and you'd look pretty timeless and elegant."

Morrison also favors Ann Taylor's pink silk dupioni dress for its comfort and flirty feel. Suggests our fashion director: "Add simple gold shoes and gold jewelry and you're good to go."

For more of Morrison's wedding dress picks -- including what to wear to beach and black tie affairs -- watch the video above now!

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: What to Wear to Any Type of Summer Wedding