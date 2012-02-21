Angelina Jolie is so gorgeous that fashion critics swoon even when she wears a simple black dress. And while the star stayed within her style comfort zone during the promotional tour for her directorial debut, In the Land of Blood and Honey, her red carpet looks were still some of her best yet.

For the film's Paris premiere she arrived in a white crepe one-sleeve Ralph & Russo column design with a gray ombre hand-dyed organza floral detail, which she paired with large Pearl Palace earrings.

In Germany the 36-year-old actress dazzled in a sparkly gold beaded long-sleeve V-neck Jenny Packham gown with matching gold peep-toes and Vhernier jewels.

To debut the movie in in Sarajevo, she stuck to her usual black but still wowed in the Versace design, thanks to the open-neck and gathered detail at the hip.

And she looked like a total knockout in a midnight blue asymmetrical Romona Keveza gown at the Los Angeles premiere last December.

