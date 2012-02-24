When we heard Jennifer Lopez would be attending the 2012 Academy Awards, our first thought was, "What is she going to wear this year?"

The 42-year-old American Idol judge, who's known for her show-stopping red carpet style, has rocked some seriously amazing looks in the past.

Lopez chose a Grecian-inspired lilac Marchesa design in 2007. "This dress honestly put me in traction for like three weeks," she told Access Hollywood. "It was so heavy. Those chains were so heavy that when I took it off, literally my neck was stiff, just from trying to hold the chains up."

For the 2003 ceremony she stunned in a mint green vintage Valentino, which had previously been worn by her style icon Jackie Kennedy Onassis in 1967.

In 2001 she made international headlines when she arrived in Chanel Haute Couture. Yes, the gown was gorgeous and she paired it with real mink lashes, but what really turned heads was the see-through top.

