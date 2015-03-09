Mama knows best!

Madonna may be one of the biggest stars in the world and is someone who's made her fair share of risky decisions, but she still wasn't afraid to dish out a little motherly advice to her daughter Lourdes Leon before she headed off to college.

RELATED: Famous female firsts

The Material Girl's advice: "Try to do everything in moderation, try not to kill all your brain cells, and try to go to class," the singer told Carson Daly on the "Today" show.

RELATED: Stars who have a lot of siblings

Like her mother once did, Lourdes attends the University of Michigan.

Although her time is seemingly filled with studying and parties (after all, it is college!) Lourdes still has her ear tuned to the newest music. And right now, she's really into her mom's soon-to-be-released album "Rebel Heart," especially the tracks involving famed DJ Diplo.

RELATED: Stars involved in international incidents

Lourdes, Madonna said, "Kept sending me text messages, saying, 'Mom, can you please text me the Diplo track?' And I'm like, "The record's not out yet. No, I can't send it to you.'"

Now go hit the books, Lourdes!