When it comes to the Oscars, practically every high-fashion designer is dying to create a look for Nicole Kidman. That's because unlike most stars who play it safe on the big night, the 44-year-old actress isn't afraid to take risks, even if it means ending up on the worst-dressed list.

In 2007 Kidman arrived in a bright red Balenciaga with a dramatic red bow at the neck. Some critics didn't love the oversized detail, but she definitely stood out in a sea of predictable gowns.

For the 2003 ceremony she chose a sheer black Jean Paul Gaultier one-shoulder look, paired with a slicked-back 'do and stunning earrings.And back in 1997, the actress wore her most well-known look: a greenish gold embroidered Dior by John Galliano gown with striking jewels.

