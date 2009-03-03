Pete Wentz has had some momentous ups and downs in his career and personal life, but now that he's settled down, gotten married, had a child, he can get back to normal day-to-day activities ... like saying hilarious non sequiturs in interviews.

Here is but a small amount of the wisdom of Wentz, from his recent profile in The Daily Mail.

On liking Villains, but not Mussolini:

"Villains are just more interesting to me. Most of the time I'm a good villain. I've got a loud bark and a soft bite. I've got a villainous streak, but Im no Mussolini."

On having nightmares about Johnny Depp:

"My recurring nightmare is finding that Johnny Depp has joined our band. Don't get me wrong, I love the guy's work. But imagine being in a band with someone who's a million times better-looking and charming than yourself."

On being pelted with panties:

"If I'd kept all the underwear that has been thrown at me on stage I could open a very large department store ... I never know if it's used or unused underwear. I've never investigated it that closely. I've usually got better things to do after a show, like speak on the telephone with my wife."

On wanting a chimp instead of his baby:

"If I didn't have a baby I'd have a chimp ... They were amazing to interact with. There was this one chimp that kept putting his arm around me like he was trying to tell me, 'I want to be your buddy.'"

On not murdering people:

"I refuse to answer my front door because I'm convinced someone is going to murder me. I used to think that some day I'd end up murdering a close friend or relative. Now it's reversed and I'm convinced it's going to happen to me. That's the way I'm going out, I'm completely sure of it. So I refuse to answer the front door - it greatly minimises that risk. "

Well there you have it. Pete Wentz: not going to murder anyone, terrified of Johnny Depp.