By Molly McGonigle

Looks like it's D-Day (again) for Lindsay Lohan as she is scheduled to head back to court on Friday for failing a drug test during her probation period.

RELATED: Learn all about Lohan over at MSN

Attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan, who is not affiliated with the Lohan legal team, told the Today show's Courtney Hazlett that he believes Judge Fox is going to send Lohan straight back to rehab with strict restrictions instead of sending her to jail.

Kaplan said, "It's more than likely that if he revokes probation, he would probably let her finish rehab with condition that if she doesn't complete it in full she's in violation of the sentencing. Rehab is not a get-out-of-jail-free card."

RELATED: Political Halloween costumes

Judge Fox has ordered Lindsay Lohan to appear in court tomorrow even though she has spent the last 3 weeks in rehab. It was reported earlier this week that Lohan's legal team tried to meet with Judge Fox, but he had declined the proposed meeting. Kaplan says this move shows that, "the judge did not want to make any appearance of impropriety or inside negotiating."

However, Kaplan thinks that Judge Fox won't ignore Lohan's substance problem and allow her to work on her issues in a rehab facility. "If he (sent her back to jail) it would be like saying 'I don't care about your rehab,' it would actually be contrary to the whole integrity of the system ... it would be very disappointing," Kaplan said about his prediction of how Judge Fox will treat Lohan.

RELATED: Lohan's lawyers preparing for the worst

Lohan and her team is expected to appear at a Los Angeles courthouse at 11:30 a.m. PST on Friday.