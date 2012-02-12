What's Buzzing at the 2012 Grammys
By Wonderwall Editors
The Most Awkward Way to Open the Show Ever
Oof. "America, are you alive out there?" Really? Of all the things Bruce Springsteen could have said to start the festivities at a Grammy show airing hours after the death of a music legend such as Whitney Houston, this is what he went with? All anyone was thinking of was Houston's death. This was just awkward.
