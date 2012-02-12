Buzzworthy

What's Buzzing at the 2012 Grammys

WireImage 1 / 17

By Wonderwall Editors

The Most Awkward Way to Open the Show Ever

Oof. "America, are you alive out there?" Really? Of all the things Bruce Springsteen could have said to start the festivities at a Grammy show airing hours after the death of a music legend such as Whitney Houston, this is what he went with? All anyone was thinking of was Houston's death. This was just awkward.

Up NextBefore and after
WireImage 1 / 17

By Wonderwall Editors

The Most Awkward Way to Open the Show Ever

Oof. "America, are you alive out there?" Really? Of all the things Bruce Springsteen could have said to start the festivities at a Grammy show airing hours after the death of a music legend such as Whitney Houston, this is what he went with? All anyone was thinking of was Houston's death. This was just awkward.

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries