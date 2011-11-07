Emily Blunt's stunning black beaded Jenny Packham gown wasn't the only thing that turned heads at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

PHOTOS: The hottest red carpet style right nowThe 28-year-old actress debuted a shorter, straighter hair style and strikingly darker color while posing for pics with her husband John Krasinski.

PHOTOS: Celebs' dramatic hair changesBlunt, who dyed her hair blonde back in February for a movie role, was recently named the new face of Yves Saint Laurent's classic Opium fragrance.

PHOTOS: Best-dressed British starsIn the campaign photo, shot by Patrick Demarchelier, the British star shows off her sexy side, donning a plunging black dress, while giving the camera a sultry look.

