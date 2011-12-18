Since transforming her body from a size 16 to a zero, Jennifer Hudson has been stepping out in high-fashion designer outfits and stunning hair and makeup looks to match.

And foat Sunday night's VH1 Divas Celebrate Soul event in NYC, the singer continued her sexy style streak, changing up her outfit throughout the evening and rocking two very different hairstyles.

For the red carpet, the 30-year-old chose a nude Francesco Scognamiglio mini and sparkly Swarovski encrusted thigh-high boots. She also worked what appeared to be a new chin-length haircut.

However, when she took the stage in a revealing red number (she also donned a multicolored, jeweled evening gown), J-Hud's hair was back to its usual extra-long, wavy look.

