Jessica Biel may play an expectant mother with a big baby bump in the upcoming flick New Year's Eve (out December 9), but in real life the actress is as trim and toned as ever. And she showed off her amazing figure in two very different ensembles while promoting the film in New York City on Wednesday.

At the movie's premiere, she wowed in a crystal-embellished, drop-waist Valentino dress with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and gold Christian Louboutins.

For an appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman she rocked a white Victoria Beckham dress with brown and white sandals, plus oversized earrings.

Biel, 29, is just one big name in the A-list ensemble cast of the romantic comedy from the producers of Valentine's Day. Ashton Kutcher, Robert DeNiro, Katherine Heigl, Seth Meyers, Sofia Vergara, Zac Efron, Lea Michele, Josh Duhamel, Michelle Pfeiffer, Alyssa Milano and Sarah Jessica Parker also star.

