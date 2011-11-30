Entertainment Tonight.

Tim McGraw has been in the public eye lately more for his acting than his singing, but there's a reason for the country singer's musical absence.

Back in May, Curb Records filed a break of contract suit against the singer, claiming that McGraw recorded songs for his upcoming album, Emotional Traffic, too early in an attempt to fulfill his contractual commitment. This left the disc in limbo.

But a Nashville judge has just ruled in favor of McGraw to keep recording new music against his label Curb Records, Billboard reports. The singer is now free to record for another label or for Curb despite their current lawsuit.

Now that the singer has won his countersuit, which sought to make Traffic his last album under Curb Records as well as giving him the freedom to sign elsewhere.

McGraw's breach of contract trial is scheduled for July 2012.

