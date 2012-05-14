Jetting down to Miami for a little R&R this summer? Take a cue from Kim Kardashian, Matt Damon and the dozens of other celebs who can't help but live it up in the Sunshine State.

Here, Us Weekly suggests three chic A-list locations to dine and dance like a star during your next trip to Miami.

LIV - This exclusive club, located inside the Fountainebleu Hotel on Miami's swanky Collins Ave, has played host to Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio and Paris Hilton. New dad Jay-Z reportedly dropped a whopping $100,000 on a rare bottle of champagne during a recent party at the venue. The 18,000-square-foot location prides itself on its four weekly party nights -- Wednesday and Friday-Sunday -- and offers VIP tables and three full-service bars.

Prime One Twelve - To fill up before a night on the town, try Miami's seafood and steakhouse destination, loved by A-listers including Colin Farrell and Damon. Located on Ocean Drive, the eatery -- which also has an Italian-centric offshoot -- features comfort foods like truffle mac and cheese and fried Oreos.

The Wall - AnnaLynne McCord, Drake and Alex Rodriguez have all hit up this hotspot at The W Hotel South Beach. A 3,500-square-foot space located on the oceanfront hotel's property, Wall features a gold sofa with seating for 32, along with gold and black accents throughout the venue.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Where Kim Kardashian, Matt Damon and Other Stars Party in Miami