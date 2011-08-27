It might take some time for Minka Kelly to get over her recent split with beau of three years Derek Jeter, but that doesn't mean she can't start exploring her options.

PHOTOS: Stars who've romanced athletes

So who should the 31-year-old Charlie's Angels star date next? Since it's clear Kelly has a thing for athletes, Us Weekly has found three eligible bachelors who have plenty to offer the Friday Night Lights star.

First up is New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez, 24. Not only is he good-looking, but he also shares Kelly's love of theater. "I've become a huge fan of musicals since I've come to New York," Sanchez said while presenting at the 2010 Tony Awards. "And I've taken some heat from guys on the team, believe me." Earlier this summer, Kelly starred opposite AnnaLynne McCord in the Off-Broadway play Love, Loss and What I Wore.

PHOTOS: Sexy rebound romances

If Sanchez isn't Kelly's cup of tea, she may hit a home run with San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Barry Zito. The 33-year-old California native has won multiple accolades throughout his career, and because he was once linked to actress Alyssa Milano, Zito should be able to handle the pressure of dating someone in the spotlight.

PHOTOS: Minka and other stars' awkward yearbook pics

Finally, there's Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler. The 28-year-old recently ended his engagement to Hills hottie Kristin Cavallari, so perhaps he and Kelly could make a fresh start together.

Tell Us: Which A-List athlete should Minka Kelly date next?

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly