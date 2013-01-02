Tinseltown's brightest stars rang in the new year in style Monday night.

Coco, Joanna Krupa and Nicki Minaj were among some of Hollywood's hottest red carpet regulars who made their way over to Sin City and Miami to say farewell to 2012 and hello to 2013.

All three ladies opted for skin-tight, bejeweled mini dresses that showed off their curves.

Coco, 33, currently stars in Vegas striptease Peep Show, but took a break from work to snuggle up to husband Ice Cube at the LAX Nightclub in a silver beaded dress and sky-high Louboutins. The pair has recently been battling rumors of an impending split, but on New Year's Eve, the couple looked loved up celebrating their 12th anniversary.

"Yeah!! It's Ice and I's 12th Anniversary today!!" she tweeted excitedly. "Were getting couples massages & celebrating tonight at LAX Vegas, counting down to 2013!"

Krupa, meanwhile, rang in her 2013 out in Miami with beau Romain Zago at Mynt Lounge, keeping her color scheme cool in a white and gold Holt dress.

The Polish model, best known for her run on The Real Housewives of Miami, stunned in the patterned dress, which featured a sexy neckline with just a few peek-a-boo holes in the front.

And Minaj, 30, defied gravity in her second-skin, gold figure-hugging dress.

The "Starships" singer spent her last night of 2012 partying it up at Caesar Palace’s Pure Nightclub in Las Vegas, showing off her famous curves.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Which Curvy Star Looked Sexiest on New Year's Eve: Coco, Joanna Krupa or Nicki Minaj?