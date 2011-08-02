Talk about a Change-Up!

Olivia Wilde hit the premiere of the new comedy in Los Angeles on Monday night wearing a vibrant red Antonio Berardi structured sheath dress, which she accessorized with Brian Atwood heels and Wilfredo Rosado jewels.

But for the flick's after-party, the 27-year-old switched to a black Dolce & Gabbana long-sleeved dress covered with silver sequin stars. However, she kept her pin-straight hairstyle the same. In an Us Weekly poll, Wilde's all-red look came in a distant second to the black strapless Lanvin jumpsuit Sandra Bullock, 47, wore on the red carpet earlier in the evening.VOte: Which star has the hotter outfit?

The actress has also been making the rounds to promote her other new flick, Cowboys & Aliens. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, she revealed that she currently lives in the home previously owned by "Love Bug" singers Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas. Though the musical trio no longer live in the L.A. pad, Wilde said they did leave "life-size cardboard cutouts" of themselves in the garage.

"I didn't even have to pay extra," she joked. "Sometimes I wake up, and my roommate has placed one standing over me."

Kimmel, 43, then asked: "Is it comforting knowing there's a cardboard virgin watching over you at all times?"

Without missing a beat, the stunning star responded: "Yes, it is comforting. We blame the Jonas Brothers for the lack of action in our house. It's the 'No sex hex,' Jimmy! Can't do anything about it."

After her late-night appearance, a playful Wilde tweeted: "Kimmel was a blast. Hope the Jonas Brothers don't sue me!"

