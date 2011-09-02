Bigger is better...Or is it?

Whether the look is beachy and boho or sleek and polished, gorgeous wavy hair is among the most coveted hairstyles for long-haired women. And Sarah Jessica Parker is one star who has made touchable waves her go-to 'do.

The 46-year-old actress sported glossy waves at the photocall for her latest flick, I Don't Know How She Does It in London on Thursday. She donned a cheery flowered frock by Prabal Gurung with towering platform Charlotte Olympia pumps.

Later that day she brushed out her hair into a high-volume, lioness-inspired mane, which she paired with a shimmering pewter Antonio Berardi knee-length shift, matching blazer, and green Charlotte Olympia pumps.

This isn't the first time the star has worn her blonde curls in a larger-than-life 'do: she gave her strands a major boost during a press trip to Taiwan in July.

