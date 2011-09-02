Which Hairstyle Do You Like Best on Sarah Jessica Parker?
Bigger is better...Or is it?
Whether the look is beachy and boho or sleek and polished, gorgeous wavy hair is among the most coveted hairstyles for long-haired women. And Sarah Jessica Parker is one star who has made touchable waves her go-to 'do.
VOTE: Which celebs have the best hair in Hollywood?
The 46-year-old actress sported glossy waves at the photocall for her latest flick, I Don't Know How She Does It in London on Thursday. She donned a cheery flowered frock by Prabal Gurung with towering platform Charlotte Olympia pumps.
VOTE: Do these celebs look better with curly or straight hair?
Later that day she brushed out her hair into a high-volume, lioness-inspired mane, which she paired with a shimmering pewter Antonio Berardi knee-length shift, matching blazer, and green Charlotte Olympia pumps.
PHOTOS: The most creative celeb hairstyles
This isn't the first time the star has worn her blonde curls in a larger-than-life 'do: she gave her strands a major boost during a press trip to Taiwan in July.
Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly
Spotlight
We Recommend
- May. 03, 2019 These stars are expanding their families in 2019!