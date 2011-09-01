Diane Kruger has been having red carpet hit after hit this season not only with her stunning wardrobe (she often styles herself for major events) but also with her flawless makeup and gorgeous hairstyles.

Such was the case for opening day at the Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy on Wednesday, where the 34-year-old star stepped out in two ensembles and different 'dos.

First, she wowed onlookers in a whimsical champagne Elie Saab dress and long, loose waves at The Ides of March premiere. Later that evening, she attended the festival's official opening dinner, clad in a mod black-and-white Chanel Couture number and an undone side braid.

The Unknown actress isn't shy when it comes to getting creative with her coifs: from face-framing waves to a sleek topknot, Kruger is one star who definitely isn't in a hair rut.

