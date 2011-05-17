Don't expect to see a full-on Hills reunion when Kristin Cavallari weds Chicago Bears player Jay Cutler next spring.

During an interview with Ryan Seacrest's KIIS-FM radio show on Tuesday, the 24-year-old reality star said she's planning a "big wedding" -- but some of her former costars may not make the final guest list.

"It either has to be really small, like 40 people, or big, like 400 people. No happy medium!" she said. "Jay has to invite the entire Bears team, and that's a lot of people right there."

While Laguna Beach's Stephen Colletti will score an invite ("He was my high school boyfriend, but now we're really good friends," Cavallari says), her on-screen fling Justin "Bobby" Brescia won't be as lucky.

"It's not that I don't like him, but I haven't talked to him since we finished 'The Hills,'" Cavallari explained. "That was a fake relationship."

According to the newly engaged star, former costars Lauren Conrad, Brody Jenner, Lo Bosworth and Whitney Port won't be in attendance, either.

As for Heidi Montag? "She changed her number; I can't get a hold of her," Cavallari explained, adding that Spencer Pratt comes as "package deal."

Still, Cavallari added that Stephanie Pratt and Audrina Patridge may get to see her walk down the aisle -- if only to meet some of 28-year-old Cutler's teammates.

