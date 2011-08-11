Dueling fashionistas!

In true Kardashian form, both Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian treated a regular day in Beverly Hills as a red carpet event, stepping out in outrageous ensembles on Wednesday.

PHOTOS: Kardashians' hot bikini bods

Khloe, 27, sported a highlighter pink dress with a tulip hem that made it look like a cropped, wide-legged jumpsuit (a style which she's worn before). She paired the eye-popping number with towering, leopard-print cuff stilettos and her beloved black Birkin bag.

PHOTOS: Khloe Kardashian's style transformation

Across town, older sis Kourtney, 32, rocked a super-short red and black floral-printed frock that featured a high neckline and puffy sleeves. She accessorized with a black Chanel purse and matching Christian Louboutin shoes.

PHOTOS: Kardashians in katsuits

No word if the Keeping Up with the Kardashian stars were shopping for a gift for sister Kim. The 30-year-old bride-to-be is set to tie the knot with New Jersey Nets basketball player Kris Humphries on August 20.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly