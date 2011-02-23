Only Lindsay Lohan could turn a court hearing into a fashion show.

After arriving for her February 9 arraignment in a skin-tight Kimberly Ovitz mini, the 24-year-old Mean Girls star debuted more courtroom couture on Wednesday.

Dressed in a low-cut Chanel top and pants, the actress accessorized her ensemble with YSL shoes, a Lanvin clutch and Tres Glam jewels.

