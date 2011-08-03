Mila is feeling blue!

After opting for sexy red dresses in the U.S., white-hot minis in Russia, and now navy and white frocks in the U.K., it seems that Mila Kunis is sticking with a stylish color scheme for each of her Friends with Benefits promo stops.

Clad in a navy and ivory-dot flamenco dress by Oscar de la Renta and Brian Atwood Zenith pumps, the 27-year-old star made a stop at BBC Radio One alongside her co-star Justin Timberlake in London on Tuesday.

Later that day, she was spotted leaving a TV studio sporting a long-sleeved, navy and white Cacharel Fall 2011 dress. She paired the floral-print shift with ivory platform pumps and covered up with Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses.

