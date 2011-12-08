Which Look is Sexier on Charlize Theron?
Her character in Young Adult somewhat of a hot mess, but in real life Charlize Theron has been looking as chic and stylish as ever.
The stunning actress, 36, stepped out in two head-turning looks on the same day while promoting the flick in New York City.
For an appearance on The Late Show With David Letterman she chose a pale pink and black Antonio Berardi sheath dress with strappy black Tom Ford sandals.
Later that evening she changed into a racy red leather Dior dress with nude Jimmy Choo heels.
