Her character in Young Adult somewhat of a hot mess, but in real life Charlize Theron has been looking as chic and stylish as ever.

The stunning actress, 36, stepped out in two head-turning looks on the same day while promoting the flick in New York City.

For an appearance on The Late Show With David Letterman she chose a pale pink and black Antonio Berardi sheath dress with strappy black Tom Ford sandals.

Later that evening she changed into a racy red leather Dior dress with nude Jimmy Choo heels.

