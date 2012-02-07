While Rachel McAdams chose a bold hairstyle and even bolder makeup in Los Angeles on Monday, Katherine Heigl opted for the bare minimum for her own beauty look at the One for the Money photocall in Berlin, Germany the same day.

The actress, 33, sported nearly no eye shadow, a touch of mascara and a nude lipstick. She wore her chin-length blonde hair in sculpted curls while donning a one-shoulder zebra print Michael Kors dress paired with nude pumps.

Her muted makeup was a change from the recent glammed-up looks she's been rocking while on her press junket for One for the Money. At the flick's NYC premiere, she sported a tousled updo, boldly lined eyes and a bright red lipstick, which matched her scarlet L. Leroux dress.

Tell Us: Which makeup look do you like more on Heigl?

