Lady Gaga's crazy coifs tend to come off looking more like works of art than the everyday done-up 'do. And on the 25-year-old songstress's recent trip to Taiwan, she really pulled out all the stops by sporting some seriously odd styles.

To celebrate "Lady Gaga Day" in Taichung on July 3, the "Born This Way" singer stepped out with pin-straight, two-toned strands underneath of a braided-hair cap. She paired the hip-legth style with a red and cheetah-print outfit.

Upon arriving at the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on July 1, she opted for a blonde and black-striped beehive. The zig-zags in the sky-high updo matched the design in her graphic frock.

And while attending a press conference in Taipei on July 4, the Grammy-winning artist wore a black and blonde bouffant that she accessorized with a trio of white roses. Her black and white long-sleeve number matched the colors of her strands.

