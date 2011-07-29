She plays a sweet-natured (well, most of the time) Southern girl on True Blood who wears sun dresses and jean shorts, but in real life Anna Paquin has been on a super chic fashion streak.

Last week the 29-year-old star wore a cherry-hued Antonio Berardi mini and black Gucci open-toe heels while promoting her hit TV show at Comic-Con. See more pics of Anna Paquin from PopSugar!

And this week, she was spotted in two more hot looks:

On Tuesday she arrived at a Q&A session for The Carrier, during the LA Short Film Festival, in a plain white Vince t-shirt and a form-fitting black Hervé Léger by Max Azria textured pencil skirt. She accessorized with leopard print platform heels and an Alexis Bittar necklace.

For the HBO Summer 2011 TCA Tour, where she sat on the True Blood panel with husband Stephen Moyer, Paquin went with a white Stella McCartney dress and platform heels.

When the blonde beauty was asked how she maintains her amazing figure, she admitted that she works out "like a crazy person." Moyer added, "It is utterly insane. I have never seen anyone do what she does with so much gusto and happily."

