As the temps heat up, the Real Housewives cast is hitting the beach! From New Jersey's Melissa Gorga to Orange County's Gretchen Rossi, Us Weekly rounded up the Bravo hit's best bikini bods just in time for summer.

"I like a feminine body. I don't want to be a bodybuilder!" says mom of three Gorga, 33, who frequently sports a two-piece on her Sunday night series.

Also 33, Orange County cast member Rossi admits she's seen big changes in her bikini bod over the years. "I know everyone says this, but it's amazing how much my body changed in my thirties," Rossi, who lives with beau Slade Smiley, 43, tells Us.

To keep her figure flawless, the 5-foot-5, 118-pound reality star and budding singer fits in workouts whenever -- and wherever -- she can. "I'll do lunges in my driveway or curl a lamp in my room. I want to look good!" she says.

