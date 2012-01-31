Battle of the princess brides!

Kate Middleton's April 29th wedding day continues to live on through replicas of her Alexander McQueen wedding dress. But will the future Princess of Monaco Blair Waldorf's Vera Wang gown have the same star power?

On Monday's episode of Gossip Girl, Blair (Leighton Meester) finally went through with her vows to Prince Louis Grimaldi (Hugo Becker) while donning a gorgeous strapless A-line ballroom Vera Wang gown with a fitted bodice.

Blair's Vera Wang creation was much more modern than her mother-in-law Princess Sophie Grimaldi's chantilly lace THEIA bridal gown she had posed in at the beginning of Season 5.

Tell Us: Which royal wedding gown is more your style?

