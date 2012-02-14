Although their fans probably prefer them in barely-there bikinis, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models also happen to look pretty amazing all decked out in designer dresses (albeit, very short, tight ones).

At the launch party for the much-anticipated 2012 issue in New York City Tuesday night, several of the magazine's stunners showed up to celebrate cover girl Kate Upton.

The 19-year-old blonde bombshell showed off her incredible curves in a red off-the-shoulder dress with black Christian Louboutin heels.

To prepare for the shoot, Upton worked out with a trainer almost every day for at least an hour and ate "just oatmeal, salad and protein," she told Us Weekly.

Upton's predecessor, Irina Shayk, posed in a white-hot strapless mini and glittery heels. The 26-year-old Russian stunner accessorized with bold red lips and a statement choker necklace.

The sexy duo were joined by Israeli beauty Bar Refaeli, 26, who wowed in a sky blue one-shoulder lace Emilio Pucci mini, and Chrissy Teigen, also in an asymmetrical lace mini.

Teigen, 26, who's engaged to singer John Legend, confessed to Us that she hit the gym "every single day for a couple hours" and ditched carbs to get her body bikini ready.

