Hair 'do or hair don't?

It was hard to tell with some of the stars in 2011. Whether it was Blake Lively switching her trademark blonde hair to red, Jennifer Aniston chopping off her long locks or Vanessa Hudgens cropping her 'do, there were some questionable hair choices in the past year.

"It's really intense -- I'm still getting used to it," Hudgens, 23, told Access Hollywood shorting after shearing her tresses. "Honestly, I feel kind of like a soccer mom, but we're going to let that go. There's nothing wrong with soccer moms... I miss [my hair], believe me, I do, but there's nothing I can do about it!"

