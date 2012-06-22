Singer Adele and rapper Nicki Minaj may have distinctively different sounds, but it's no secret that they both have a certain flair with their hair.

Adele has admitted that by using just water -- no shampoo -- to wash her blonde locks helps her pull off voluminous styles like her retro 60s beehive and low chignon.

VIDEO: How to recreate Adele's chignon hairstyle

Minaj, on the other hand, turns to her extensive wig collection that includes every color under the rainbow from electric green to cotton candy pink.

"I'm definitely playing a role. I'm an entertainer, and that's what entertainers do," the outrageously dressed singer told BlackBook about her over-to-top style in a 2011 interview.

VIDEO: How to rock a wig, Nicki Minaj-style

Click here for more ways to copy Carrie Underwood, Rihanna, Katy Perry and other hot musicians' style.

For more female musicians who have envy-worthy style, head over to Rolling Stone's "Women Who Rock" campaign, which showcases the latest up-and-coming female musicians Rita Ora, Karmin, Delta Rae, Rye Rye, Sleeper Agent and Dev! Plus, cast your vote for which one of the six participants should appear on Rolling Stone's October 11, Women Who Rock issue!

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Which Star Has Better Hair: Adele or Nicki Minaj?