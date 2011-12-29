Lace dresses have been considered old fashioned, dowdy and stiff in the past, but certain stylish A-listers proved the stereotypes wrong this season by stepping out in fresh modern styles and colors.

PHOTOS: The 20 hottest dresses of 2011

Lea Michele worked a sexy form-fitting number for her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in Burbank, Calif. December 7. Although the design was gold and black, the Glee starlet opted for delicate silver heels to finish off her ensemble.

PHOTOS: The wackiest celeb outfits of 2011

That same night in NYC, Claire Danes looked ravishing in red when she stepped out at the Valentino Garavani Virtual Museum launch party. The actress chose to team her cap-sleeve knee-length dress by Valentino with basic black pumps and a black clutch.

A few days later, Brooklyn Decker added a splash of color to her black and nude lace Nha Khanh mini with bright yellow Jimmy Choo heels at Spike TV's 2011 Video Game Awards in L.A. December 10.

PHOTOS: 10 ways to dress like a celebrity

Tell Us: Which star do you think deserves an A-plus for her style?

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly