Voting: Whiny things celebs say -- tune in or tune out?

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Think your life is tough? You don't know a thing about hardship compared to these celebs! They may be attractive, talented, and wealthy beyond your wildest dreams, but somehow in spite of their many blessings, stars like Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, and Gwyneth Paltrow still find things to complain about. In honor of Save Your Hearing Day on May 31, cast your vote on some of the whiniest things these celebrities and more have said recently: Will you tune in or turn a deaf ear?

Pregnancy is a blessing. But for Kim Kardashian, it seems more like a punishment. During an E! News special, the star whined, "I've had a lot of pain everywhere. I'm in pain physically. … I was waiting for this amazing experience where I can just do whatever I want, eat whatever I want, feel great, and it hasn't been that way." Kim's sis, Khloe, chimed in, "Her back hurts, her breasts hurt, her stomach hurts, her feet hurt, her head hurts, her eyes hurt, her nails hurt. She cries all the time, too." Here's our suggestion: Lose the stilettos and tight dresses, dial back the public appearances and traveling, stay home and rest, and maybe your pregnancy won't be such torture, Kim!