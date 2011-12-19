Veteran actress Betty White will celebrate her upcoming 90th birthday with a TV tribute show on the eve of her big day.

"The Golden Girls" star will reach the milestone on January 17, 2012, and bosses at America's NBC network will celebrate her lengthy career with a two-hour TV special the day before she turns 90.

Betty White's 90th Birthday: A Tribute to America's Golden Girl will feature tributes, musical performances and comedy in a dinner party-style set-up to be attended by the actress' co-stars from shows including "Hot In Cleveland" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."

The tribute will be taped at Los Angeles' Biltmore Hotel and will air January 16, 212.