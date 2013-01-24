NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy nominees Jack White, Carrie Underwood and the Lumineers will hit the Grammys stage next month.

The Recording Academy announced Thursday that those acts will join previously announced performers including fun., The Black Keys and Taylor Swift at the Feb. 10 awards show in Los Angeles.

White is nominated for album of the year and the Lumineers are up for best new artist.

U.K. newcomer Ed Sheeran and Elton John will perform together. Sheeran's "The A Team" is nominated for song of the year.

Country singers Miranda Lambert and Dierks Bentley will also join forces onstage.

The Black Keys, Rihanna and Mumford & Sons are also set to perform.

Frank Ocean, Jay-Z, fun., Kanye West, Black Keys' Dan Auerbach and Mumford & Sons lead with six nominations each.

____

Online:

http://www.grammys.com