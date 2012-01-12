Whitney Cummings forced onlookers to do a double-take as she walked the red carpet at the People's Choice Awards in L.A. Wednesday.

PHOTOS: What the stars wore to the People's Choice Awards

The NBC star sparkled in a green sequin dress by ASOS, which she accessorized with a black belt and black peep-toe heels. The 29-year-old kept her makeup simple, wearing a nude gloss and a subtle smoky eye.

VIDEO: Who else turned heads at the People's Choice Awards?

Though Cummings looked on-trend, her look also evoked memories of another brunette beauty: Angelina Jolie.

The 36-year-old actress topped numerous best-dressed lists when she wore a long-sleeve, Swarovski-crystal-encrusted, emerald green gown by Atelier Versace at the 2011 Golden Globes.

PHOTOS: Celebrity look-alikes

Jolie finished her look with Ferragamo shoes and Robert Procop jewelry. Like Cummings, The Tourist actress also kept her makeup simple, occasionally touching up her lips with Chantecaille Brilliant Gloss in Love.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly