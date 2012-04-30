Whitney Cummings is getting a second shot at starring in a TV show.

The 29-year-old comedian has landed her own weekly talk show on E! titled, Love You, Mean It With Whitney Cummings.

"This show gives me a chance to get back to my stand-up roots," Cummings said in a statement. "And I'm really excited to be able to say (almost) whatever I'd like on TV again. So thanks, E!"

According to the Los Angeles Times, Cummings' new show will be a weekly half-hour talk show appearing with The Soup on Wednesdays. The comedian will be joined by guests and crack jokes about celebrities and pop culture with the help of Julian McCullough, her sidekick.

Cummings started as a panelist on Chelsea Handler's E! talk show, Chelsea Lately. Now, Handler, 37, is executive producer of Cummings show.

In 2011, Cummings was the executive producer, creator and star of her TV sitcom, Whitney, but NBC has not yet decided to pick up the show for a second season. She is also a co-creator of CBS' 2 Broke Girls from the same year, which will return for season two.

