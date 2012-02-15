NEW YORK (AP) -- Singer Whitney Houston's fans worldwide will be able to share in her private funeral service by watching it on the Internet.

The funeral will be held Saturday at New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, N.J., where Houston first showcased her talents as a child.

Houston's family has decided on a private service rather than a large event at an arena.

The Grammy-winning singer, 48, died Saturday at a hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Officials say she was underwater and apparently unconscious when she was pulled from a bathtub.

Houston's publicist announced Wednesday that The Associated Press will be allowed a camera at Saturday's funeral. The AP will stream the service on http://livestream.com/aplive. The event also will be available to broadcasters via satellite.