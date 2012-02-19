Whitney Houston's "coming home" weekend has come to a close.

During a private burial service held at Fairview Cemetery in Westfield, NJ Sunday morning, the "Greatest Love of All" singer's family gathered to say their last good-byes in person.

The star will be laid to rest next to her father, John Russell Houston, who passed away in 2003.

ABC News reports that "a small procession of limos followed the hearse carrying her casket as it headed toward the cemetery with a police-escorted motorcade." The burial site was closed off to the public during the service.

Houston's burial follows her 3.5-hour funeral held at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, NJ, where 1,500 of her family and friends turned out to remember the star through eulogies and song.

Kevin Costner, Houston's co-star in The Bodyguard, gave a moving speech about their longtime friendship.

"Off you go Whitney, off you go," Costner said, closing his speech while holding back tears. "Escorted by an army of angels to your heavenly Father. When you sing before Him, don't you worry. You'll be good enough."

In addition to the actor, Tyler Perry, Houston's bodyguard Ray Watson and Clive Davis shared heartfelt remarks while Alicia Keys, R. Kelly and Stevie Wonder performed songs.

At the close of the nearly four-hour service that was live broadcast over the web and on CNN, Houston's gleaming silver casket was carried out by pallbearers to her classic "I Will Always Love You."

Just eight days ago, Houston's body was found in a bathtub inside her Beverly Hills hotel room. Although she was found submerged under water, toxicology tests are still pending to confirm her cause of death.

