Besides "I Will Always Love You" and "I Wanna Dance with Somebody," Whitney Houston's "The Greatest Love of All" remains to be her third biggest hit, even 15 years later.

The 1986 single from her debut album Whitney Houston was originally made popular by George Benson in 1977. (The song was written by Michael Masser and Linda Creed.) Under Houston's name, the song stayed at the #1 spot on the Hot 100 chart for three weeks in 1986, topped the Hot 100 Singles Sales and Hot 100 Airplay, and lingered within the top 40 chart for 14 consecutive weeks.

The video was filmed at the historic Apollo Theater in NYC's Harlem neighborhood and Houston's mother, Cissy, makes a cameo.

