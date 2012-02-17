Whitney Houston will be laid to rest this coming Sunday, Feb. 19 at Fairview Cemetery in Westfield, NJ, ABC News reports. The "Greatest Love of All" singer, who died last Saturday in Beverly Hills at age 48, will be buried in a plot adjacent to her late father, John Russell Houston, who died in 2003.

The burial will take place one day after Houston's funeral service at New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, NJ, where Houston honed her legendary vocal chops as a child.

Among the attendees at Saturday's private, invitation-only service -- which will nonetheless be streamed online -- are her ex-husband Bobby Brown, Aretha Franklin, Chaka Khan, Bebe and CeCe Winans, songwriter Diane Warren, Brandy and brother Ray J (Houston's on-again, off-again beau) and Kevin Costner, Houston's costar in 1992's The Bodyguard. Stevie Wonder is expected to sing at the service, while her mentor Clive Davis will speak.

Houston, who sold over 170 million albums worldwide and held the Guinness Book of World Records as the most-awarded female artist of all time, is survived by daughter Bobbi Kristina (on the mend after a breakdown following her mom's death) and mother, gospel singer Cissy Houston.

