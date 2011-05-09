NEW YORK (AP) -- Whitney Houston is back in rehab.

RELATED: Celebrity rehab repeat offenders

A representative for the superstar singer confirmed Monday that Houston is undergoing treatment. Kristen Foster says Houston is in an out-patient program for drug and alcohol treatment.

She says it is a voluntary measure and part of Houston's "long-standing" recovery process.

RELATED: Learn all about Whitney's music career on MSN

The 47-year-old has battled drug abuse in the past. She released a comeback album in 2009, but her 2010 tour was troubled: Houston canceled some dates due to illness and received negative reviews from fans who were disappointed in the quality of her voice and performance.

RELATED: Whitney and more celebrities who have unconventional families