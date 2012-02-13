Entertainment Tonight.

With Whitney Houston's funeral reportedly planned for later this week at Whigham Funeral Home in Newark, New Jersey, ET has just learned that a police-escorted white van presumed to be carrying the singer's body is currently en route from the coroner's office to Van Nuys Airport, with speculation abuzz that the plane will take the body back to her hometown. She was born in Newark in 1963.

Whitney Houston - Dead at 48

Additionally, we're told that Whitney's cousin, Dionne Warwick -- who ET exclusively brought you footage of from inside the Beverly Hilton -- has taken the reins of arranging the entire funeral.

The singer's death stunned the world on Saturday after her body was discovered in her hotel room, although the cause of death is still unknown.

Grammy Ratings Soar as Industry Remembers Whitney

Whitney's family told ET in a statement, "We are devastated by the loss of our beloved Whitney. This is an unimaginable tragedy and we will miss her terribly. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support from her fans and friends."