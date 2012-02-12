As widely rumored, Whitney Houston's body was indeed found partially submerged in a bathtub in her hotel room at the Beverly Hilton on Saturday, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.

The "I'm Every Woman" singer -- who entered rehab last year and had been frank about her use of cocaine, marijuana and pills -- was discovered by a member of her team on Saturday afternoon, who then alerted paramedics.

PHOTOS: Whitney Houston's life in pictures

After attempting CPR for about 20 minutes, paramedics pronounced Houston dead at 3:55 p.m. It is believed that Houston (she appeared intoxicated and erratic two evenings before at the Tru Hollywood club) was likely the victim of an accidental drowning.

VIDEO: Inside Whitney's decline

48 at the time of her death, the Grammy-winning star had been scheduled to appear Saturday evening at the same hotel for mentor Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammys gala. (The event went on hours after news broke of her death, with a heartfelt moment of silence requested by Davis, 79, and numerous musical tributes from Alicia Keys, Diana Krall and others.)

PHOTOS: Stars who've struggled with addiction

The superstar's daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown was hospitalized for stress on Sunday in the wake of her mother's shocking death. The 18-year-old, whose dad is Houston's ex-husband Bobby Brown, is having a "total breakdown," an insider says. "She is freaking out, uncontrollably sobbing. We thought she was trying to kill herself. Everybody is worried."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly