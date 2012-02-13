The body of Whitney Houston was transported from the L.A. Country Morgue on Monday, TMZ confirmed.

The late "I Will Always Love You" singer, 48 when she died in Beverly Hills Saturday, is now en route to a private funeral home; it's expected that her body will be flown back east for a rumored funeral in Newark, NJ, where she was born in 1963.

PHOTOS: Whitney's dramatic life

Although an autopsy on the late star has been completed, toxicology results are pending, and her cause of death remains unknown.

Still, TMZ also reported that coroners informed Houston's family that she died from a lethal mix of alcohol and prescription drugs -- not accidental drowning, as previously suspected.

VIDEO: Her stunning appearances

She was discovered by a bodyguard partially submerged in her bathtub Saturday afternoon; paramedics pronounced her dead at 3:55 p.m. The Grammy winner is survived by daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, 18, and mother http://www.tmz.com/2012/02/13/whitney-houston-body-van-coroner-morgue/

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly