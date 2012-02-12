LOS ANGELES (AP) -- With the death of Whitney Houston just hours earlier, it's hard to focus on the matter of crowning the best in music — but Sunday night's Grammys will try.

Music's biggest night was rocked on the eve of the event with news that the 48-year-old pop legend died at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where she was preparing to attend a pre-Grammy party.

The horse race over this year's Grammys seemed secondary in the wake of her death. Still, the show will go on, with a musical tribute to Houston by one of her biggest fans, Jennifer Hudson.

Kanye West is the top Grammy nominee with seven nods. But Adele — who along with the Foo Fighters and Bruno Mars is up for six — was expected to sweep her categories on the momentum of her top-selling "21" album.