Whitney Houston's funeral services are scheduled to take place at her childhood church, New Hope Baptist Church, in Newark, NJ Saturday, and although doors will be closed to the public, the singer's family is still allowing fans to pay their respects, albeit, from their living rooms.

CNN confirms that the "I Will Always Love You" singer's funeral will be broadcast live via livestream.com/aplive -- nice news for mourners who won't be sitting in the 1,500, invitation-only seats.

After the services are over, Houston will be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery in Westfield, NJ, where TMZ reports she will be buried next to her father, John Russell Houston, who died in 2003.

On Monday, as Houston's body was being flown from California to New Jersey, it was speculated that the family would hold a memorial service at the nearby Prudential Center, which holds over 17,000 people, but that rumor disappeared as soon as it surfaced.

"[The family] didn't want to have a parade," pastor Marvin L. Winans, who will give the eulogy at Houston's funeral, told Anderson Cooper on Wednesday. "I don't think knowing Cissy and the Houston family ... it was a matter of public or private as it was this is my daughter, this is my sister, this is my mother, this is my friend and we want to do this with dignity."

Houston, who was 48 at the time, was found dead inside her Beverly Hills hotel room on Feb. 11. The results of a toxicology report are expected in several weeks.

