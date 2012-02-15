Entertainment Tonight.

Although the funeral service for Whitney Houston will be invitation-only, it has been revealed that Houston's fans will be given the opportunity to view the service on the internet.

Whitney Houston Funeral Details

Fans have been leaving notes and flowers in front of the church in New Jersey where the funeral will be held. They have also been commemorating the best-selling artist by buying Houston's music.

The funeral will take place on Saturday at New Hope Baptist Church, where Whitney sang as a child.

Her eulogy will be given by gospel singer Marvin Winans, a longtime family friend. Houston will be buried in the same cemetery in which her father was buried in 2003.

