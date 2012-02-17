Whitney Houston's mother, daughter, cousin Dionne Warwick and mentor Clive Davis paid their respects to the singer at a private wake on Friday evening.

Just a day before the superstar's funeral in New Jersey on Saturday, Houston's loved ones visited the Whigham Funeral Home in Newark, New Jersey, where her body was transported to following her death in Los Angeles last week.

Hundreds of fans lined the street outside the funeral parlor, where floral tributes were laid in the star's honor.

Bobbi Kristina Brown, her daughter with ex-husband Bobbi Brown, was accompanied to the wake by her grandmother Cissy Houston and the group arrived in a string of limousines and SUVs.

Once inside, grief-stricken guests were faced with a large photograph of Houston in the lobby, flanked by a black microphone stand and a chair with a fur throw and a Bible set on top it, according to New Jersey's Star-Ledger.

Davis stayed inside for about an hour and as he left, a silver car carrying Houston's cousin Warwick pulled up. She is scheduled to speak during the funeral at Newark's New Hope Baptist Church on Saturday.

Alicia Keys, Aretha Franklin, Kevin Costner, CeCe Winans and Stevie Wonder are among the other celebrities expected to speak or sing during the ceremony.