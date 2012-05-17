Marvin Winans--the legendary gospel singer and pastor who eulogized Whitney Houston at her February funeral--was assaulted at a gas station in Detroit Wednesday afternoon.

As Winans, 54, exited the station's convenience store, "several men" sprung, punching, kicking, and robbing him of his watch, hundreds of dollars in cash--and his Infiniti SUV.

Winans escaped the attack with only minor injuries, and opened up to Detroit's WXYZ channel later that night about the prevalence of violence in the Michigan city.

Addressing his attackers, who have yet to be apprehended, Winans expressed despair about what their actions represented. "Your life has to be bigger than sitting in a gas station and robbing innocent people," Winans pleaded.

"This kind of nonsense just has to stop," the minister told station anchor Carolyn Clifford. "It's just the savageness of what's happening in the streets. We just have to take a look at ourselves and say this has to stop."

